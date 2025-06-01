Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Rainfall outlook, infra push to lift construction equipment demand: ICEMA

Rainfall outlook, infra push to lift construction equipment demand: ICEMA

With the government focusing on infrastructure, ICEMA President said, I am sure that this year the growth will be in double-digit

infra construction

Industry stakeholders expect a rise in demand for construction equipment this year. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Industry stakeholders expect a rise in demand for construction equipment this year largely driven by 'above normal' rainfall outlook and government's focus on infrastructure, industry body ICEMA President designate Deepak Shetty has said.

"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'above normal' rainfall in the country and I am very happy that due to this the rural market will be benefited. As most of our machines operate in the rural area, I am hopeful that we will be benefited," Shetty said.

With the government focusing on infrastructure, he said, "I am sure that this year the growth will be in double-digit."  In an interaction with PTI, Shetty who is also the CEO & Managing Director of JCB India, a leading manufacturer and supplier of heavy construction equipment in India, said that in the last few years, the Indian construction equipment industry has witnessed a growth of 26 per cent. 

 

Shetty noted that FY25 has been a year of strategic repositioning for the domestic construction equipment industry due to a variety of reasons.

The growth could certainly have been higher as was anticipated earlier during the year, but as an industry, "we continue to be hopeful of a strong future in the longer-term."  As a nation, India has moved up the rankings of being the fourth largest economy in the world, and it is only natural to continue the focus on infrastructure development going ahead, he said.

The Indian construction equipment industry has demonstrated commendable resilience in 2024-25 registering a modest three per cent growth and achieving a new milestone of 1,40,000 units sold, V Vivekanand, President, ICEMA who is also Managing Director of Caterpillar India Pvt Ltd, said in a recent report.

When asked to comment on the performance of JCB India, he said that last year was a record year for the company. The company is exporting its machines to around 130 countries across the world. Last year the company exported more than 10,000 machines to America.

Jaideep Shekhar who is Convener, ICEMA Industry Analysis and Insights Panel said that the industry experienced an almost flat growth, aligning with expectations due to general elections and the implementation of new emission norms.

JCB India Ltd is a leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment in India. The company started as a joint venture in 1979 and is now a fully-owned subsidiary of J C Bamford Excavators, United Kingdom.

With five factories in India, JCB manufactures a wide range of world-class equipment in India for the domestic market as well as for exports to more than 125 countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
