Delhi Police files FIR over circulation of ex-Army chief's unpublished book

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR over the circulation of an unpublished book of former Chief of Army Staff Gen M M Naravane on social media, an official statement said Monday.

"The Delhi Police has taken cognisance of information circulating on social media platforms and online news forums claiming that a pre-print copy of a book titled 'Four Stars of Destiny' is being circulated without mandatory clearance from competent authorities," the statement said.

According to the police statement, it was also reported that the necessary clearance for publication of this book is yet to be received from the relevant authorities.