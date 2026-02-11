Delhi police issues notice to Penguin over ex-Army Chief Naravane's book

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications over the circulation of the unpublished book of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The notice was served as competing claims over the status of the book and the alleged circulation of unauthorised versions intensified, drawing the publisher, the former Army chief and senior political figures into a widening public dispute.

According to police, the Special Cell has formally approached the publishing house through the notice, posing multiple queries and seeking detailed responses.

"Delhi Police Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin India. Through the notice, several questions have been asked, and responses have been sought," a senior police officer said.