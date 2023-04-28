Delhi Police to register case against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh today



On Wednesday, Delhi Police had submitted before the apex court that a preliminary enquiry would be needed before lodging an FIR against Singh over allegations of sexual harassment. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Delhi Police in the court. Delhi Police on Friday told the Supreme Court of India (SC) that it will register a case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh today, chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).



A bench headed by the chief justice of India, DY Chandrachud, then scheduled the matter to be heard on Friday. Delhi Police had apprised the court that the police felt that there were some issues which needed preliminary enquiry. However, Delhi Police clarified that it has no hesitation to lodge FIR immediately if the court orders.



"The complaints which were being given in sealed cover shall again be resealed and placed under the petition," the court had said. The court had also clarified that the identity of the petitioners should be redacted for the purpose of this petition. On Tuesday, the SC issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestler's plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against Singh. The court noted that there is a serious allegation that is contained in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

(With agency inputs)