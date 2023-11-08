Delhi pollution: AAP holds meet to ensure compliance with SC instructions

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday chaired a meeting of all concerned departments to ensure compliance with the instructions given by the Supreme Court yesterday regarding pollution.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Revenue Minister Atishi were also present.

Prior to the meeting, Rai said that the AAP government will follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court on Delhi pollution.

"The Supreme Court has given its observations of what needs to be implemented in Delhi and we have called for a meeting with the concerned ministers and officers so that we can implement whatever instructions Delhi has got. The SC has given the order to end stubble burning in whichever state it has been happening," Rai said.

Despite worsening air quality in several parts of the country and pollution levels posing a threat to the health of people, stubble burning incidents was reported in the Mamdot area of Ferozepur, Punjab.

A thick toxic haze or 'smog', continued to hang heavy over the national capital as the air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Wednesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) informed.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed grave concern over the hazardous air quality in the national capital and directed that farmers should stop stubble burning forthwith in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh, saying it was one of the major contributors to air pollution.

Further, the top court noted that smog towers installed as per an earlier order are not working and directed the government to ensure they are repaired.

The top court also asked the chief secretaries of the states to hold a meeting either physically or by Zoom on the pollution issue.

"Eminent Secretary should call for a meeting tomorrow, whether physically or via Zoom. All stakeholders will connect to ensure that we have a better picture and some redemption by Friday," the apex court said yesterday.

It also observed that schemes like odd-even for vehicles to tackle pollution issues mere optics.Air pollution levels can be high during the winter months for a number of reasons, including dust and vehicular pollution, dry-cold weather, stubble burning, burning crop residues after the harvest season, and commuting.