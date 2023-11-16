Home / India News / Delhi pollution: Env minister calls key meet for effective action on crisis

Delhi pollution: Env minister calls key meet for effective action on crisis

Delhi's air quality fluctuated between the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories on Thursday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions hindering the dispersion of pollutants.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The capital's Air Quality Index stood at 393 at 9 am on Thursday.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will on Thursday hold a meeting with departments on the effective implementation of measures outlined in the Centre's air pollution control plan, officials said. The meeting will be held at the Delhi Secretariat at 1 pm, an official said.

Rai had previously reprimanded the departments concerned for their negligence in executing the air pollution control plan and urged them to establish a monitoring mechanism for overseeing the teams responsible for enforcing anti-air pollution measures.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Delhi's air quality fluctuated between the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories on Thursday due to unfavourable meteorological conditions hindering the dispersion of pollutants.

The capital's Air Quality Index stood at 393 at 9 am on Thursday.

Its 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 401 on Wednesday. It was 397 on Tuesday. It was 358 on Monday and 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday, 279 on Friday and 437 on Thursday.

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur revealed that vehicular emissions accounted for about 38 per cent of the national capital's air pollution on Wednesday. This is projected to rise to 40 per cent on Thursday.

Calm winds and low temperatures are allowing accumulation of pollutants and relief is unlikely over the next few days, an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Also Read

'Don't know how, but it must stop': SC pulls up Punjab over stubble burning

Delhi's air quality stays 'poor', anti-pollution drive to start today

Stubble burning in Haryana causes spike in Delhi's air pollution: Gopal Rai

Stubble burning contribution to Delhi's pollution likely to reduce: Rai

Delhi pollution row: AAP blames Diwali but silent on parali, alleges BJP

'Days of Russian Language in India' to be celebrated in New Delhi, Chennai

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

NewsClick case: ED summons US millionaire Neville Singham to join probe

19 injured as Vaishali Superfast Express train coach catches fire in UP

MP election LIVE: Madhya Pradesh all geared up for voting on November 17

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Air Quality IndexStubble burningGopal RaiDelhi air qualitywinter pollutionfarm fires

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story