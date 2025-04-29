Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi weather: Rain likely to bring relief from heat, AQI remains 'poor'

The air quality remains in the 'poor' category in Delhi-NCR and was recorded at 238 in the national capital at 8 am today. In Gurugram the AQI worsened to 295 on April 28

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Delhi weather is set to witness major changes this week as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for May 2 and 3. The national capital can expect rainfall that will bring down the temperature, offering much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

Delhi weather forecast for today

The IMD forecast states that the day will remain comparatively hot, with the maximum temperature rising to around 40 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius. The sky will remain partly cloudy, and occasional surface winds with a speed of 10-20 kmph are likely to prevail over the national capital.
 

Weather forecast for the week

From May 2, a fresh western disturbance is likely to bring significant weather changes to the western Himalayan region, with its impact likely to be felt across Delhi-NCR. Winds are expected to blow at 30–40 kmph, later gusting up to 50 kmph.
 
On April 30 and May 1, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures between 37 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius.
 
Further, a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle, accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds, is expected on May 2 and May 3. The maximum temperature could touch 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. No heatwave conditions are likely in the national capital during this period.

Delhi air quality remains 'poor'

Air quality in the capital remained in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 238 at 8 am on April 28, compared with 251 at the same time a day earlier. The AQI across Delhi-NCR worsened, with most locations falling into the ‘poor’ or ‘moderate’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 265 at 4 pm on April 28. In Gurugram, the AQI deteriorated to 295, placing it in the 'poor' category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 209 and 178, respectively. Ghaziabad’s AQI declined to 223.
 

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

