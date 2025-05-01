First facilitation centre for PM internship scheme launched in Kolkata

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated the Corporate Bhawan in Kolkata, which would house the first facilitation centre for the Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS).

The facility will help aspiring interns in getting information and addressing issues related to their applications. The centre will facilitate PMIS registration and the application process for eligible candidates, and provide professional career counselling and guidance. It will match candidate qualifications and interests with suitable internship opportunities. The facility, a press statement said, will create awareness about professional opportunities through outreach programmes.

The Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme (PMIS) was announced in the Budget 2024–25. It aims to provide internship opportunities to one crore youth in the top 500 companies over five years. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had launched the scheme as a pilot project on October 3, 2024, with a target to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities to youth in the financial year 2024–25.

In the ongoing second round of the PMIS pilot project, more than 1.18 lakh internship opportunities have been posted by partner companies across the country, according to a Lok Sabha statement.

The PMIS Centre, a collaborative initiative between the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to connect eligible youth aged 21–24 with internship opportunities offered by participating companies.

“Through a dedicated three-member team, the centre will focus on identifying eligible candidates who are not in full-time education or employment, providing comprehensive guidance, and facilitating their registration and application in the PM Internship Scheme,” the press statement said.

The Corporate Bhawan will house different offices of the MCA, including the Regional Directorate (East), Registrar of Companies, Official Liquidator, Serious Fraud Investigation Office, NCLT (Kolkata Bench), and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, under one roof.

Speaking at the launch, Sitharaman said: “Our regulatory frameworks must not only safeguard good governance but also enable enterprise, encourage formalisation, and build trust in our systems.”

The finance minister said that the Corporate Bhawan will become a true single-window interface for companies, insolvency professionals, auditors, startups, and investors seeking timely corporate regulatory services.