Delhi gets rain and relief from heat; Himachal reels under monsoon fury

While rain brought relief in Delhi, heavy monsoon downpours caused roadblocks, power outages, and water disruptions across Himachal; IMD warns of flooding risk ahead

Delhi Rains, Rain
Delhi remains in the green zone with a forecast of very light to light rainfall (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday, with early monsoon showers bringing relief from the recent heat, while Himachal Pradesh continued to battle destruction caused by heavy rains.

Delhi sees cloudy skies, cooler air

Light rain swept across parts of the national capital, with Ayanagar recording the highest intraday rainfall at 20 mm. Humidity peaked at 100 per cent, and easterly winds of 15–20 km/h helped lower temperatures.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi remains in the green zone with a forecast of very light to light rainfall. The day is expected to remain generally cloudy, with rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
 
Maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius.
 
Rain also contributed to improved air quality in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 86 at 9 am on July 1, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Weekly weather forecast for Delhi

The IMD forecasts no alerts for the national capital until July 6, with daily light to very light rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning. No heatwave conditions are anticipated, and both maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain below the seasonal average. 

Himachal battered by rain-induced destruction

Heavy rainfall has severely disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh, damaging 614 power transformers, 130 water supply schemes, and blocking 259 roads, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) said.
 
Mandi is the worst-hit district, with 139 blocked roads and over 300 transformer failures. Sirmaur and Kullu reported significant water disruptions, while Spiti saw 139 transformers go offline.
 
The IMD has forecast light to moderate rainfall with occasional intense spells and thunderstorms for districts including Kangra, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur. Advisories have been issued, warning of continued infrastructure stress. 

Monsoon warnings for central and northern states

The IMD has warned that above-normal monsoon rainfall is likely in central India, Uttarakhand, and Haryana for July, which could trigger localised flooding. July typically accounts for 34.5 per cent of India’s total four-month monsoon rainfall. 
 
In contrast, below-normal rainfall is forecast for the northeast, eastern India including Bihar, and parts of the southern peninsula. The IMD said any disruptions in July or August could affect standing kharif crops, which depend on seasonal rain. 
 

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

