Search underway to arrest gunmen in Churachandpur ambush: Manipur police

The Manipur Police on Tuesday said security forces have launched search operations to arrest the gunmen who killed four people in an ambush in Churachandpur district a day ago.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the killing of the four people, and security has been tightened to prevent any escalation of violence, a police statement said.

"Operations have been launched by security forces to arrest the culprits involved in the incident. An FIR has been registered in connection with the case at Churachandpur PS for further investigation," the police said.

At least four people, including a 72-year-old woman, were shot dead in the ambush by gunmen in Churachandpur district on Monday. The United Kuki National Army (UKNA), a banned militant outfit, claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed three members of another armed Kuki organisation that signed a peace agreement with the government in 2008. ALSO READ: Manipur Police arrests four members of inter-state gang of arms dealers "Security measures have been taken up to prevent any escalation of violence," the police statement said. The ambush took place near Mongjang village, about five km from Churachandpur town, around 2 pm on Monday, when three of the victims were travelling in a car.