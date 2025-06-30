Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Above-normal rain expected in July; IMD alerts central, northern states

Above-normal rain expected in July; IMD alerts central, northern states

Parts of East and North-East India may receive below-normal July rainfall while central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana could face flood risk due to heavy showers

July is among the most crucial months in the four-month monsoon season that starts in June. It accounts for almost 34.5 per cent of the total seasonal rainfall. (Photo: PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

The southwest monsoon in July is expected to be ‘above normal’ in most parts at 106 per cent of the long period average (LPA), with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) asking authorities and people in central India, Uttarakhand and Haryana to stay alert due to the risk of flooding.
 
However, rainfall in July is expected to be below normal in large parts of the North-East, many areas of eastern India, and the extreme southern peninsular region, including the state of Bihar, IMD data showed.
 
July is among the most crucial months in the four-month monsoon season that starts in June. It accounts for almost 34.5 per cent of the total seasonal rainfall.
 
 
Any break or let-down in monsoon rains in July and August can have a significant impact on standing kharif crops. 

In that context, the forecast of ‘below normal’ rains in eastern parts of India, including Bihar, could affect the state’s harvest.
 
IMD also said there is no probability of El Niño striking until the winter of 2025–26, while there is a very high probability (almost 82 per cent) of ‘neutral’ El Niño conditions prevailing during the second half of the 2025 southwest monsoon season.
 
It said the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), another weather factor that influences the Indian monsoon, is also expected to remain ‘neutral’ for the next three months. 
 
Meanwhile, the IMD said that average maximum temperatures in July are expected to remain normal to below normal in many regions.
 
However, parts of the North-East, North-West, East and southern peninsula are likely to see above-normal temperatures.
 
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during an online press briefing that there is a high chance of heavy rainfall in central India and the adjoining southern peninsula. This includes east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, adjoining areas of Vidarbha and Telangana, and parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra.
 
“We should monitor the catchment areas of rivers such as the Godavari, Mahanadi and Krishna. Our models show a high probability of above-normal rainfall in the upper Mahanadi catchment, which includes Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. There are several other rivers in the region. We must closely watch rainfall activity and the water levels in reservoirs,” he said.
 
He said this kind of rainfall pattern usually occurs when the monsoon trough shifts south of its normal position and when multiple low-pressure systems form.
 
Typically, five low-pressure systems form in July and move in a west-northwest direction.
 
Meanwhile, rainfall in June ended with a 9 per cent surplus — the ninth highest since 2000.

IMD IMD weather forecast Monsoon forecast Rainfall

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

