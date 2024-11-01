Delhi records 300 fire-related incidents on Diwali, none life-threatening

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received over 300 calls reporting fire-related incidents on Diwali, though no life-threatening cases were reported, an official said on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said that between midnight and 6 am, approximately 158 fire-related incidents cases were reported.

"There were no major calls but we received many. From 5 pm yesterday until midnight, around 192 calls were logged, and between midnight till 6 am around 158 more were reported. From 5 PM to 5 AM, in just 12 hours the 300 mark was crossed," Atul Garg said.

He further said that there was no major fire as they had increased the fire force this year for Diwali.

"There were minor fire incidents, including one in Vikaspuri where two people became unconscious. Another incident was reported in Mangolpuri, where a woman and two children were injured. There was no major fire because we had increased the fire force this time. There were definitely a lot of calls but there were no life-threatening cases," DFS Director Atul Garg said.

Regarding a fire on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, the DFS Director said that there was a call made and the officials were told that a man was carrying potash in a DTC bus, in which a blast took place.

"There was a call from the Najafgarh area at around 6:30 PM that a man was carrying potash in a DTC bus, in which a blast took place. Potash is mainly used in firecracker manufacturing and is highly inflammable. Two people were injured. Two fire tenders were sent to the spot," he said.

Earlier, a passenger and one co-passenger sustained burn injuries after crackers caught fire in a DTC bus on Thursday evening, Delhi police said.

An inquiry revealed that a passenger who was carrying a small quantity of crackers caught fire on the bus.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dwarka said a PCR call was received at Chhawla police station about a fire on Thursday.

"Fire broke out in a DTC bus in Dwarka district. Prima facie it seems that fire broke out in firecrackers that were being carried on-board. On inquiry, it was found that a passenger was traveling in a bus carrying a small quantity of crackers. These crackers caught fire in the bus causing small burn injuries to the person carrying them and one co-passenger sitting beside him. Nothing suggesting blast has surfaced so far. Both have been shifted to IGI Hospital. Further investigation is underway," said Delhi police

Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Monday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night.

Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

At around 7:00 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.

The pollution issue wasn't limited to Delhi; several other cities across India, including metropolises like Chennai and Mumbai, reported similar conditions, with smog and poor air quality affecting large areas.