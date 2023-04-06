Home / India News / Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.2 deg C; light rain expected

Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.2 deg C; light rain expected

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

New Delhi
Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.2 deg C; light rain expected

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent.

Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 148 which is in the moderate category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Topics :Delhi weatherDelhi air qualityRainfall

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Also Read

National capital records minimum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius: IMD

Delhi records 6.4 degree Celsius temperature, air quality 'moderate'

Cold morning in Delhi, max temperature likely at 22 degrees Celsius

Delhi's minimum temperature settles at 16.5 deg C; air quality 'severe'

'Very poor' air quality in Delhi; minimum temp settles at 8.8 degrees C

UP govt to plant 350 mn saplings in monsoon season, to raise it to 480 mn

India plans green hydrogen incentives of at least 10% of cost: Report

Gyanvapi: ASI slammed for not filling report on carbon dating of Shivling

SP MLC Swami Prasad Maurya booked for 'objectionable' comment on Lord Ram

Delhi police permits Shobha Yatra within certain distance in Jahangirpuri

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story