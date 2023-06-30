Home / India News / PM Modi's 'Make in India' had visible effect on Indian economy: Putin

PM Modi's 'Make in India' had visible effect on Indian economy: Putin

The Russian President drew India's example to encourage domestic products and brands in Russia, as per RT

ANI Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 7:49 AM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' concept has had a "visible effect" on the Indian economy, RT reported.

RT is a Russian state-controlled international news television network.

"Our friends in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a great friend of Russia, a few years ago presented a concept 'Make in India' and it had a very visible effect on the Indian economy," Putin said while speaking at an event in Moscow.

The Russian President drew India's example to encourage domestic products and brands in Russia, as per RT.

Recently, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov in New Delhi has said that the "special Russia-India strategic partnership" has shown strength and is "growing stronger as ever''.

"There have been lies about Russia on a daily basis and on a global scale. Efforts are being made to disrupt Russia - India relations," Envoy Alipov said during the state reception hosted in the national capital that was dedicated to the National Day of the Russian Federation.

Lauding the 'special Russia - India strategic partnership', the envoy said, "The indispensable truth however is- the special Russia-India strategic partnership has shown strength and we keep growing stronger than ever".

Topics :Vladimir PutinNarendra ModiIndian EconomyMake in India

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 7:49 AM IST

