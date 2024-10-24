Safety fears rise for Indian airlines as over 70 flights get bomb threats

As many as 70 flights operated by Indian airlines received fresh bomb threats on Thursday, according to sources cited by news agency PTI, as the Centre looks to ramp up measures against the perpetrators.

Flights from carriers like Air India , Vistara, Akasa Air, and IndiGo were among those receiving these threats. Akasa Air confirmed the alerts, with a spokesperson stating that their emergency response teams were actively monitoring the situation.

“The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities," the spokesperson said.

With the latest threats, in just over 10 days, nearly 250 flights operated by Indian carriers have been subjected to bomb threats. The surge in these incidents has alarmed both airlines and authorities.

Government criticises social media platforms

In response to the series of threats, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has slammed social media platform X, accusing it of enabling the spread of these false alarms.

During a virtual meeting led by Joint Secretary Sanket S Bhondve, which involved representatives from airlines and social media companies like X and Meta, Bhondve stressed that the platform could be seen as “abetting crime.” He called for an explanation from X regarding the platform's steps to curb the spread of these dangerous rumours.

Meanwhile, Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara, and Air India, have been taking precautionary measures following these bomb threats. On Monday alone, 30 flights were impacted by the threats. Airlines have been notifying authorities and following stringent security protocols to ensure passenger safety.

More From This Section

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu addressed the situation during a press briefing, reiterating the government's commitment to tackling the issue without compromising passenger safety. He also issued a stern warning, stating that those found guilty of spreading hoax bomb threats could face severe penalties, including being placed on a no-fly list.

Legislative changes under consideration for aviation safety

The government is reportedly considering amendments to the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against the Safety of Civil Aviation Act. The proposed changes would allow legal action for crimes committed while an aircraft is still on the ground, as current regulations primarily focus on in-flight incidents.

When asked about a potential conspiracy behind the sudden surge in threats, Naidu noted that a comprehensive investigation is underway. “We cannot establish any patterns without completing the investigation,” he said.

The recent string of bomb threats has caused alarm among passengers and raised concerns for security agencies. Several flights, including some international routes, have been diverted as a result of these threats, further complicating the situation.