Home / India News / 'Environment laws toothless': SC raps Centre over rising Delhi pollution

'Environment laws toothless': SC raps Centre over rising Delhi pollution

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 354 on Wednesday, marking an increase from the previous 24-hour average of 327, which falls under the 'very poor' category

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

In light of the widespread stubble burning in neighbouring states, which has been contributing to pollution in Delhi, the Supreme Court on Wednesday criticised the Centre for rendering the Environmental Protection Act through recent amendments.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, assured the court that the necessary rules would be finalised within 10 days and the Act would be fully enforced.

The top court said, "We will take the Union of India to task... it has not created any machinery. The Environmental Protection Act has become toothless. You have got rid of punishment and replaced it with a penalty by amending Section 15 and the procedure to be followed for imposing a penalty cannot be followed."
 

Section 15 of the Act specifies the penalties for violating its provisions. The ASG informed the court that show cause notices had been issued to the environment secretary and additional chief secretary of agriculture in both Punjab and Haryana. "Within 10 days, Section 15 will be fully operationalised," the ASG said.

All steps taken are political, says SC

The Supreme Court stated that if the Centre and state governments were genuinely committed to protecting the environment, these steps would have been taken before amending Section 15. "This is all political, nothing else," it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" range, with several areas hitting the "severe" category. The burning of crop residue in Haryana and Punjab is a significant factor in worsening pollution levels in Delhi, particularly during the early winter months.

The Supreme Court, addressing the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana who were present, dismissed their attempts to address farm fires as "superficial". In the last hearing, the court had sharply criticised both states for failing to take action against those flouting the ban on stubble burning.

The court also noted that Punjab had not prosecuted anyone for these violations and rebuked the chief secretary for providing false information to the state's Advocate General.

The apex court said, "You must answer why you gave a false statement to the Advocate General of Punjab that a request has been made to the Central Government for funds for tractors and diesel for farmers. We will issue contempt. We are not leaving you."

In response, advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Punjab, stated, "We will be taking stringent action as we proceed forward.

Delhi AQI at 354

Delhi's air quality worsened further on Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) rising to 354 by 8 am, as per official data. This marks an increase from the previous 24-hour average of 327, which falls under the "very poor" category.

In response to the crisis, the Delhi government has implemented anti-pollution initiatives, including the Grap-II plan, which prohibits the use of coal and firewood, and introduces water sprinkling to help lower dust levels, among various other measures.

(With agency inputs)

