Shah pledges Rs 1 cr for Naxal-free villages at Bastar Pandoom 2025 finale

The Bastar Pandoom 2025 festival concluded on Saturday (April 5) in Dantewada with a vibrant display of tribal culture, music, and art, drawing national attention to the region’s rich heritage and future aspirations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the closing ceremony, made several key announcements aimed at transforming the region’s image and accelerating its development. He declared that any village that achieves the status of being "Naxal-free" through the voluntary surrender of insurgents would receive Rs 1 crore in development funds. The initiative is intended to encourage grassroots participation in peace-building and promote inclusive progress.

'Bastar Pandoom to attain National Festival status'

Highlighting the significance of the festival, Shah announced that from next year, Bastar Pandoom will be celebrated as a national event. Tribal artists from across the country will be invited to join, and steps will be taken to showcase Bastar’s cultural identity on global platforms.

Paying homage to tribal leaders and social justice icons, Shah remembered Maharaja Pravir Chandra Bhanjdeo for his sacrifice in defending tribal rights, and also marked the birth anniversary of Babu Jagjivan Ram, praising his dedication to the upliftment of marginalised communities.

This year’s festival, which ran from March 12 to April 5, saw unprecedented participation. Over 47,000 artists representing 1,850 gram panchayats, 12 nagar panchayats, 8 municipal councils, and one municipal corporation took part in events spanning seven cultural categories. The number of competition categories is expected to grow to twelve in the next edition.

Preserving tribal heritage

Shah stressed the need to preserve Bastar’s indigenous languages, musical instruments, and folk traditions, calling them a vital part of India’s cultural mosaic. He urged collective efforts to safeguard this heritage for future generations.

To boost tribal incomes and reduce the influence of intermediaries, the Home Minister announced that the government is directly purchasing tendu leaves at Rs 5,500 per standard sack, with payments made directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts. This measure aims to dismantle exploitative systems and weaken insurgent funding.

Comprehensive development and rehabilitation

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to rehabilitation, Shah said that surrendered Naxalites would be reintegrated into society with full dignity and security. However, he warned that continued violence would be met with firm action.

He also announced that every village in the region would be equipped with basic amenities such as schools, clinics, Aadhaar and ration card services, and access to health insurance.

Under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, Shah outlined plans to bring Bastar’s tribal art forms — including bell metal crafts, terracotta, woodwork, tattoos, and traditional paintings — to wider markets. Exhibitions in Delhi and other cities are expected to enhance visibility and demand for these unique products.

Honouring tribal icons

The minister underscored national recognition of tribal leaders, mentioning the celebration of Birsa Munda Jayanti as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and the election of Droupadi Murmu as India’s first tribal woman President as historic milestones.

He also highlighted the broader developmental achievements of the central government over the last decade, such as the construction of over 4 crore homes, LPG access for 110 million households, and health insurance for 70 crore citizens.

To conclude, Shah painted a hopeful picture of the region’s future: “Tomorrow’s Bastar will be known not for conflict but for contribution — with sub-inspectors from Sukma, collectors from Kanker, and doctors, lawyers, and engineers rising from the heart of the tribal belt. Not guns, but pens and computers will define Bastar’s destiny.”