Home / India News / Delhi weather update: Clear skies, rising mercury, and moderate air quality

Delhi weather update: Clear skies, rising mercury, and moderate air quality

The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius

On March 20, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies on Wednesday morning after experiencing significant weather changes over the past few days. Rain on March 14 improved air quality, bringing it into the 'satisfactory' category. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi might reach 40 degrees Celsius by the end of March. 

Weather updates for today

The day's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. From today, Delhi will be affected by a western disturbance impacting the western Himalayas. The relative humidity is 12 per cent, and the wind speed is 12 km/h. 
 

Weather forecast for the week

Delhi's temperature is expected to rise significantly this week. On March 20, the maximum temperature is expected to reach 37 degrees Celsius. It will remain at 35 degrees Celsius on March 21 and 22. Strong surface winds are predicted for the national capital during the day time today. 

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 148 at 7 am, compared to 130 at the same time on Tuesday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 145 at 4 pm. On Sunday, Delhi recorded its lowest AQI in the last three years. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Thursday, Delhi is expected to experience strong surface winds during the daytime. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 18 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Topics : Delhi air quality Delhi weather IMD weather forecast weather forecast BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

