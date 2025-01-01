Delhi's air quality remains poor; AQI dips marginally on New Year's Day

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In 2024, Delhi witnessed a continued deterioration in air quality, enduring the highest number of 'severe' AQI days since 2022

Delhi failed to record a single "good" air quality day (AQI 0–50) throughout 2024. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 8:22 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality remained in the "poor" category on New Year's Day (January 1), with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 239 at 8 am. This showed a slight decline compared to the previous day (December 31), when the AQI was measured at 236.  
 
Earlier, on Monday, the capital experienced a brief improvement in air quality, with levels moving into the "moderate" category following significant rainfall over the weekend.  
 
In 2024, Delhi witnessed a continued deterioration in air quality, enduring the highest number of "severe" AQI days since 2022. A total of 17 days recorded AQI levels above 400, indicating dangerously high pollution levels. Additionally, there were 70 days categorised as “very poor,” the highest figure since 2022, highlighting the city’s ongoing air pollution crisis.  
 
Notably, Delhi failed to record a single "good" air quality day (AQI 0–50) throughout 2024. This marks the first year since 2018 that not one day fell into this category, underscoring the sustained decline in air quality and the associated health risks for residents.  
 
Delhi's air pollution: Precautions
 
In light of the poor air conditions, individuals are advised to limit outdoor activities, particularly those with respiratory issues. The use of masks and indoor air purifiers is recommended to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants. Prolonged exposure to such conditions can lead to breathing difficulties and other health complications. It is also advisable to avoid outdoor activities during peak pollution periods, typically in the early morning and late evening, and to opt for well-ventilated or indoor locations.  
 
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) categorises AQI levels based on a 24-hour average. An AQI of 0–50 is classified as “good,” indicating healthy air quality. The “satisfactory” range (51–100) represents air quality that is generally acceptable, with minor risks for sensitive groups. The “moderate” category (101–200) may cause health concerns for those with pre-existing conditions. AQI levels between 201 and 300 are considered “poor,” posing risks to health, while the “very poor” category (301–400) represents significant health impacts. An AQI exceeding 400 is deemed “severe,” reflecting highly hazardous conditions that may lead to health emergencies.   
Delhi weather update
 
On New Year’s Day, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.05 degrees Celsius, with the maximum likely to reach 17.98 degrees Celsius under clear skies, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Tuesday (31 December), the city experienced relatively mild conditions, with temperatures ranging from 14.82 degrees Celsius to 23.03 degrees Celsius. Morning humidity was recorded at 19 per cent, while sunrise occurred at 7:13 am and sunset at 5:35 pm.
 
The Delhi Weather Centre has issued a warning about worsening cold wave conditions starting Wednesday. Winds are expected to blow at speeds of 20 to 30 km/h, which may cause a further drop in temperatures. Although the yellow alert for Delhi-NCR has been lifted, the region is preparing for a sharp decline in temperature levels.
 
First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

