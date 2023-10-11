Home / India News / Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

Delhi's AQI 'moderate', minimum temperature drops to 19.4 degrees Celsius

The relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 81 per cent

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The weather office has forecast a clear sky during the day | Photo: ANI

Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Delhi's AQI remained in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 135 on Wednesday while the minimum temperature dipped a notch below normal to 19.4 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

An Air Quality Index (AQI) between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory", 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.

The relative humidity in the national capital was recorded at 81 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a clear sky during the day.

Air Quality IndexDelhi

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

