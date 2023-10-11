Home / India News / Delhi L-G forms committee to streamline recruitment in govt-aided schools

Delhi L-G forms committee to streamline recruitment in govt-aided schools

The move comes days after Saxena ordered the termination of seven teachers of the Delhi Tamil Education Association appointed allegedly on forged documents in 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday constituted a four-member committee to suggest measures to streamline the process of recruitment in government-aided schools.

The move comes days after Saxena ordered the termination of seven teachers of the Delhi Tamil Education Association appointed allegedly on forged documents in 2022. The LG also approved a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Saxena has asked for scrutiny of the records of recruitment in government-aided schools over the last 10 years and constituted a committee to study the appointment process in these schools.

The committee formed by the LG to study the recruitment process and suggest measures to streamline it is headed by PK Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the general administration department.

It comprises R Menaka, Special Secretary of Finance, and Ashok Kumar, Secretary of Education, as members, while Director of Education Himanshu Gupta is the convener.

Also Read

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

SBI SCO Application 2023: Last date to apply ends today, check details

Latest LIVE: 6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes part of western Afghanistan

US govt seeks industry feedback on defence procurement agreement with India

Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash ahead of LS polls in 2024

Loan fraud case: Why didn't CBI object to bail to Kochhars, asks SC

India global powerhouse of growth, innovation: PM Modi on IMF forecast

Topics :V K SaxenaDelhi government schoolsDelhi schoolsDelhiAAP government

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story