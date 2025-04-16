Home / India News / Delhi's Barapulla Road shut 12-5 am till Apr 24; NCRTC urges Ring Road use

Delhi's Barapulla Road shut 12-5 am till Apr 24; NCRTC urges Ring Road use

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in a statement urged commuters to take alternative routes

road construction infra
The stretch has been shut due to ongoing construction work. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Barapulla Road to Maharani Bagh Interchange stretch, along the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, will remain closed to traffic from 12 am to 5 am until April 24 due to ongoing construction work, authorities said on Wednesday.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) in a statement urged commuters to take alternative routes. Commuters travelling from ITO, NH-24, NH-9, Sarai Kale Khan, and DND towards Maharani Bagh, Sundial, or Siddharth Extension, or on their way to Lala Lajpat Rai Marg or AIIMS, are advised to use the Ring Road instead, it stated.

Similarly, those coming from AIIMS or Lodhi Road and heading towards Sarai Kale Khan, Greater Noida, or DND can also take the Ring Road via Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach their destination, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Govt reviews medical emergency protocols at airports after pilot's death

Money on the Move: ATM installed on Panchavati Express on trial basis

Mumbai roads to be 'truly pothole-free' by May 31, promise Dy CM Shinde

Air hostess alleges ICU assault while on ventilator; hospital responds

Topics :AIIMSDelhi-NCRRoad Transport

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story