Home / India News / Govt reviews medical emergency protocols at airports after pilot's death

Govt reviews medical emergency protocols at airports after pilot's death

On April 9, an Air India Express pilot suffered a cardiac arrest at Delhi airport shortly after flying in from Srinagar. The airline later confirmed his passing

The deadly unrest in Bangladesh, which prompted India to recall its staff from Dhaka high commission and temporarily halt visa issuance there, has dealt a blow to medical tourism back home.
Following the incident, several Air India Express pilots voiced concerns about what they claimed was a delayed emergency response
Deepak Patel New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The central government was evaluating existing protocols for managing medical emergencies at airports after a pilot collapsed and died shortly after landing a commercial flight, a senior official said on Wednesday.
 
On April 9, an Air India Express pilot suffered a cardiac arrest at Delhi airport shortly after flying in from Srinagar. The airline later confirmed his passing.
 
According to the senior official, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) may soon initiate a review of policies concerning pilot health assessments, emergency medical infrastructure at airports, and other related areas.
 
“We are exploring whether to set up a protocol on how to respond in such situations,” the official said.
 
Following the incident, several Air India Express pilots voiced concerns about what they claimed was a delayed emergency response, stating that an ambulance took approximately 45 minutes to arrive.
 
In response, Delhi airport chief executive officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar stated on April 11 that a doctor was dispatched within eight minutes of the airport’s operations team being informed. “Timely medical aid was given and the pilot was transferred to a world-class medical facility,” he added.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Congress workers protest against Centre over National Herald case

Money on the Move: ATM installed on Panchavati Express on trial basis

Mumbai roads to be 'truly pothole-free' by May 31, promise Dy CM Shinde

Air hostess alleges ICU assault while on ventilator; hospital responds

SC says no to making rules on cryptocurrencies: 'Can't lay down the law'

Topics :central governmentDelhi airportPilots on commercial flightsflight medical emergencyPilots

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story