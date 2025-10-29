Home / India News / Delhi's cloud-seeding trial put on hold today due to 'low moisture'

Delhi's cloud-seeding trial put on hold today due to 'low moisture'

The decision came as the second round of cloud seeding trials, which took place on Tuesday, failed due to a lack of moisture

Heavy Rainfall
In a report released late on Tuesday evening, the Delhi government said there was a slight drop in air pollution levels in areas where the trial was conducted. Photo: ANI Twitter
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has put the cloud seeding trial scheduled for Wednesday in New Delhi on hold due to low moisture in the clouds, according to a report by news agency PTI.
 
The decision came as the second round of cloud seeding trials, which took place on Tuesday, failed due to a lack of moisture. The Delhi government and IITK  jointly conducted the trials in areas such as Burari, Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, and Badli. However, the efforts failed as the city did not record any rainfall. 

'Valuable experience for future operations'

According to an NDTV report, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said the attempt was “not completely successful” because the clouds lacked enough moisture. “For rain to form, moisture levels of at least 50 per cent are ideal,” he said. “Today’s clouds only had about 15–20 per cent moisture, which reduced the chances of rainfall.”
 
Despite low humidity, the operation gave researchers confidence that the technology could work under better weather conditions. Agrawal said while there was no rain in Delhi, the trial helped the team gain experience for future operations.

Pollution levels dip

In a report released late on Tuesday evening, the Delhi government said there was a slight drop in air pollution levels in areas where the trial was conducted, PTI reported.
 
PM 2.5 levels fell slightly in Mayur Vihar, Karol Bagh, and Burari after the seeding process. Small traces of rain were recorded in Noida (0.1 mm) and Greater Noida (0.2 mm).
 
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said this was a “major scientific step” to combat pollution and added that more trials, up to 10 in total, are planned till February if results are encouraging.

Topics :IIT KanpurrainsNew DelhiBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

