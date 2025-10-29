Delhi's cloud-seeding trial put on hold today due to 'low moisture'

The decision came as the second round of cloud seeding trials, which took place on Tuesday, failed due to a lack of moisture. The Delhi government and IITK jointly conducted the trials in areas such as Burari, Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, and Badli. However, the efforts failed as the city did not record any rainfall.

'Valuable experience for future operations'

According to an NDTV report, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said the attempt was “not completely successful” because the clouds lacked enough moisture. “For rain to form, moisture levels of at least 50 per cent are ideal,” he said. “Today’s clouds only had about 15–20 per cent moisture, which reduced the chances of rainfall.”

Despite low humidity, the operation gave researchers confidence that the technology could work under better weather conditions. Agrawal said while there was no rain in Delhi, the trial helped the team gain experience for future operations.

Pollution levels dip

In a report released late on Tuesday evening, the Delhi government said there was a slight drop in air pollution levels in areas where the trial was conducted, PTI reported.