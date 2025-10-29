Home / India News / SC seeks Centre, Ladakh's response on plea challenging Wangchuk's detention

SC seeks Centre, Ladakh's response on plea challenging Wangchuk's detention

The apex court had noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has no problem with the detainee sharing notes with his wife

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk
Earlier, Sibal had requested the court that Wangchuk be permitted to exchange some notes with his wife (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took on record the amended plea of Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention and sought the response of the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh in ten days.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the UT of Ladakh, to file the response to the amended plea and posted the matter for hearing on November 24.

The bench also allowed senior advocate Kapil Sibal to file rejoinder, if any.

On October 15, the top court deferred the hearing on the plea of Angmo after she sought to file an amended petition with additional grounds for challenging the detention of Wangchuk, currently lodged in Central jail at Jodhpur of Rajasthan.

It had noted that an affidavit filed by the jailor of Jodhpur jail stated that Wangchuk's elder brother and lawyer met the detenue.

Earlier, Sibal had requested the court that Wangchuk be permitted to exchange some notes with his wife.

The apex court had noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he has no problem with the detainee sharing notes with his wife.

The top court on October 6 had issued notices to the Centre and the Union Territory of Ladakh. It, however, refused to pass any order on her plea for providing her the grounds of detention.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after violent protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory. The government had accused him of inciting the violence.

The NSA empowers the Centre and states to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner "prejudicial to the defence of India". The maximum detention period is 12 months, though it can be revoked earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cyclone Montha leaves one dead, roads inundated, trees uprooted in Andhra

President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet at Ambala airbase

Maharashtra to set up 'Namo Tourism Centres' at four heritage forts

Mumbai bans drones, kites ahead of PM Modi's visit for maritime event

Woman doctor suicide: Rahul Gandhi speaks to her family, promises justice

Topics :Sonam WangchukLadakhSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story