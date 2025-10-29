Home / India News / Mumbai bans drones, kites ahead of PM Modi's visit for maritime event

Mumbai bans drones, kites ahead of PM Modi's visit for maritime event

During the high-profile event, terrorists, anti-social elements may launch attacks using drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft

A drone flies over a neighborhood in Houston, Texas
Officials said the prohibitory order issued by the Mumbai police will be in force till Wednesday midnight | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:10 PM IST
In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Mumbai on Wednesday, the police have banned the use of drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, all types of balloons and kites near the airport and nearby areas in the western suburbs.

The PM is scheduled to address the Maritime Leaders Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum at India Maritime Week 2025, being held at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon East.

Officials said the prohibitory order issued by the Mumbai police will be in force till Wednesday midnight.

According to the order, a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the programme. During the high-profile event, terrorists, anti-social elements may launch attacks using drones, paragliders, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, it said.

The order said there is a likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and so there is grave danger to human life, health, safety and injury to public property.

Considering the need for immediate action, flying activities of these objects, also including balloons and kites, have been banned within the jurisdiction of the city airport, Sahar, Vile Parle, Andheri, Goregaon, Vanrai, Jogeshwari, MIDC, Dindoshi and Aarey police stations, the order said.

Any person violating the order shall be punished under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 223, which entails a maximum sentence of one year in prison, or with a fine up to Rs 5,000, said officials.

The Mumbai police have also prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles on Western Express Highway from Vakola flyover to Dahisar toll naka on Wednesday between 2 pm and 9 pm, the officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiMumbaiMumbai police

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

