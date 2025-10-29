President Murmu takes sortie in Rafale fighter jet at Ambala airbase

President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet from the Air Force Station in Haryana's Ambala on Wednesday, which she described as an "unforgettable experience".

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh also flew in a separate aircraft from the same air base.

Murmu is the first President of India to have taken sortie in two fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force.

In April 2023, Murmu, the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces had undertaken a sortie in Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam.

Before getting on to the Rafale jet, the President wore a G-suit and sun glasses. She posed for pictures with the pilot while holding a helmet in her hand.

President Murmu waved from inside the jet before the aircraft took off at 11.27 am. The sortie lasted for approximately 30 minutes, covering about 200 kilometers before returning to the Air Force Station here. The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron, a statement issued by the President's office said. The fighter jet flew at a height of about 15,000 ft above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometers per hour, it said. Upon her arrival at the air base here in the morning, President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour.

Later in the visitor's book, the President expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in which she said: "I am delighted to visit Air Force Station Ambala for my maiden flight on Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force". "The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station, Ambala for organising this sortie successfully," Murmu said. The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of Rafale and the Indian Air Force.