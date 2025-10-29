Maharashtra to set up 'Namo Tourism Centres' at four heritage forts

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday approved the establishment of four 'Namo Tourism Information and Facility Centres' at prominent heritage forts in the state to boost regional tourism infrastructure and provide modern amenities to visitors.

The centres will come up at Raigad, Pratapgad, Shivneri and Salher forts under the Regional Tourism Development Scheme for 2025-26, according to a government resolution (GR).

The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the project, of which Rs 5 crore will be released initially to the Directorate of Tourism for implementation.

"The Namo Tourism Centres will become an integral part of Maharashtra's tourism landscape and help visitors access heritage sites comfortably," a senior official said, adding that the government intends to expand the initiative to 75 tourist locations in future phases.

Each Namo centre is expected to serve as a one-stop information and service point for visitors, showcasing the site's historical importance and providing essential facilities. The tourism department has also directed that the centres must incorporate sustainable design principles, including water and energy efficiency, and promote local art, cuisine, and handicrafts within the premises to benefit nearby communities. The scheme aims to modernise tourist facilities at major heritage sites and provide better amenities such as visitor information kiosks, rest areas, sanitation blocks, and parking, the GR stated. "In the first phase, four Namo Tourism Information and Facility Centres will be set up at selected locations to serve as model centres," the order said.

The Tourism Directorate has been appointed as the executing agency, responsible for overseeing the design, construction and monitoring of the projects. The government has also laid down strict conditions for implementation, including completion of works within three years, mandatory financial and technical approvals, and submission of monthly progress reports to the department by the 10th of each month. The GR underscored that any cost overruns will not be entertained and that all expenses must remain within the sanctioned budget. The scheme aligns with the state's five-year tourism development plan and seeks to strengthen Maharashtra's positioning as a key heritage and eco-tourism destination.