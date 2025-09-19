Datanomics: Delhi's deadly drives, overspeeding remains top cause

The death of a Ministry of Finance official, Navjot Singh, at Dhaula Kuan has put the spotlight again on Delhi’s poor road safety. The lawyer of the accused remarked that as many as 5,000 accidents happen annually in the national capital. This reflects a disturbing reality where Delhi tops 50 Indian cities in both accidents and deaths. In 2023, it reported 5,834 road crashes, or 7 per cent of India’s total. These accidents claimed 1,457 lives, or 8 per cent of the total.

Delhi, Bengaluru lead in road accidents

India recorded 81,144 road accidents in 2023, the highest in four years. Of these, over 13 per cent was accounted for by Delhi and Bengaluru alone.