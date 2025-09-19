Home / India News / Datanomics: Delhi's deadly drives, overspeeding remains top cause

Datanomics: Delhi's deadly drives, overspeeding remains top cause

Road accidents touched the 81,144 mark in 2023, the highest in four years. Of these, Delhi and Bengaluru alone accounted for over 13 per cent

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:47 PM IST
The death of a Ministry of Finance official, Navjot Singh, at Dhaula Kuan has put the spotlight again on Delhi’s poor road safety. The lawyer of the accused remarked that as many as 5,000 accidents happen annually in the national capital. This reflects a disturbing reality where Delhi tops 50 Indian cities in both accidents and deaths. In 2023, it reported 5,834 road crashes, or 7 per cent of India’s total. These accidents claimed 1,457 lives, or 8 per cent of the total.  
Delhi, Bengaluru lead in road accidents        
 
India recorded 81,144 road accidents in 2023, the highest in four years. Of these, over 13 per cent was accounted for by Delhi and Bengaluru alone. 
 
Deaths tell the same story     
As many as 17,255 people died in road accidents in big cities in 2023, a nearly 1 per cent increase compared with 2022. Delhi has consistently reported the highest share of death over the past four years till 2023. 
 
Overspeeding remains the top cause     
 
 

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

