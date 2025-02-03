Most Gen Z voters in Delhi aware of candidates, rely on social media: Study

Most GenZ voters in Delhi are aware of candidates in their constituencies, and women safety, unemployment and pollution are the main pressing issues for them, a study has found.

Around 74 per cent of respondents believe that freebies matter and influence votes around the elections, according to the study that was conducted to find how Delhi's youth engages with democracy.

"Seven in 10 GenZers turn up to vote consistently, with 71 per cent having participated in past elections. 88 per cent are aware of the candidates from their constituency," the study report said, adding that Delhi's young voters, aged 18-26 years, are aware, active and engaged around state polls.

The study, GenZer'sTryst with Polls, revealed that Women Safety (85 per cent) in the city is a top priority, followed by Unemployment (60 per cent) and Pollution (56 per cent) among poll issues for GenZ voters.

Around 44 per cent consider Delhi's Law and Order to be poor. Around 35 per cent of them consider social media as their primary source of information, 26 per cent look to independent blogs and websites, the study of 1,000 participants found.

Tarundeep Singh, Lead, The 23 Watts Insights Studio, said, "Contrary to popular belief, young voters in Delhi are well-informed, engaged, and eager to make a difference in the upcoming elections." Delhi is going to assembly polls on February 5.