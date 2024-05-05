Home / India News / Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 41.1 deg C, season's highest so far

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 41 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively

The relative humidity oscillated between 19 per cent and 63 per cent during the day. | Photo: REUTERS
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 8:39 PM IST
The maximum temperature in Delhi settled two notches above normal at 41.1 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

This was the highest maximum temperature recorded in the national capital this summer so far. The previous hottest day recorded earlier was April 27, with a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The relative humidity oscillated between 19 per cent and 63 per cent during the day.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for Monday, with maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 41 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Topics :DelhiHeatwave

First Published: May 05 2024 | 8:39 PM IST

