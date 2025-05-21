Why demolition drive at Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market has sparked outcry

A late-night anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's bustling Sarojini Nagar Market on May 18 has triggered outrage among traders and shoppers alike. During the drive, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) removed nearly 200 unauthorised stalls and shops from footpaths.

The operation was aimed at clearing pedestrian pathways and reclaiming public space, according to NDMC officials. In a statement, the civic body said the drive targeted illegal extensions, including awnings, sheds, and makeshift stalls, that had long contributed to congestion in the area.

Sarojini Nagar market: Budget friendly but congested

Sarojini Nagar is one of Delhi’s most iconic street markets known for its budget-friendly fashion. The market's popularity, particularly among students and middle-class shoppers, has kept it economically vital but physically congested. It has struggled with overcrowding and limited walkable space, making it a regular target for urban clean-up initiatives.

However, the manner of the civic body's action has drawn sharp criticism.

Traders claim legal structures damaged in Sarojini market

Local traders said the drive went beyond unauthorised vendors, alleging that some authorised shops were also damaged.

“We found hoardings and parts of some licensed shops broken when we arrived,” Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar Mini Traders Association, told news agency PTI. He added that many shopkeepers were caught unaware, as the demolition allegedly proceeded without formal notice or documentation.

Also Read

While the NDMC maintains that prior warnings were issued, vendors insist the action was sudden and poorly communicated. “Even lawful extensions were taken down. There was no due process,” said another shopkeeper.

Delhi Police, NDMC justify Sarojini market encroachment drive

On Wednesday, the DCP of South West District confirmed the drive on social media platform X, saying, “Joint Encroachment Removal Drive in Sarojini Nagar Market!! PS Sarojini Nagar, in coordination with @tweetndmc, cleared unauthorised encroachments to ensure smooth pedestrian movement and public convenience.”

The post was accompanied by photos of police and municipal workers removing structures from the market.

NDMC also wrote a post, stating, “Clearing the Clutter for a Better Tomorrow! NDMC's Mega Encroachment Removal Drive...reclaiming space for citizens!”

Social media divided on Sarojini Market demolition drive

Public response to the crackdown has been polarising. While some social media users cheered the action, calling it a step toward restoring order in one of Delhi’s busiest markets, others accused the authorities of targeting the wrong parties.

“This is selective action at best. The real encroachments around the Sarojini Nagar Metro station remain untouched because money changes hands daily,” one user wrote on X.

“The downfall of Sarojini has been coming ever since they started building those malls nearby. We knew they’d eventually displace the street vendors,” said another.

Others welcomed the drive, suggesting similar actions be taken in places like Karol Bagh and Lajpat Nagar. “Sarojini is one of the best shopping spots for the middle class. Hopefully vendors can be better organised to ensure smoother shopping experiences,” one post read.

Sarojini encroachment drive was only performative: Market association

On May 20, the Sarojini Market Shopkeepers Association issued a statement , criticising the NDMC for what it called "performative action".

“Despite court orders, @tweetndmc is unable to remove encroachment on public land. Squatters continue to occupy footpaths and roads around the DMRC station. Only eyewash action is taking place in the daytime,” the association alleged.

Following the encroachment drive, the association also announced that the market was still open and invited shoppers back to the area.