Delhi saw 543 fire-related deaths between 2019 and March 2026, data shows

Amid concerns being raised over fire safety measures in Delhi in the wake of the Malviya Nagar hotel tragedy, official figures reveal that 543 people lost their lives in fire-related accidents in the city in the last six years.

Twenty-one people, mainly foreigners, lost their lives while 25 others were injured after a major fire tore through Flourish Stays B&B in a narrow bylane in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

Nine people were killed in recent fire incidents in Vivek Vihar and Palam areas.

According to the Delhi government data, 543 people died in fire-related accidents from 2019 to March 2026.

In the first half of 2026 alone, 65 deaths in fire accidents have been reported. The number of calls received by Delhi Fire Services (DFS) has also witnessed a sharp rise in the last few years. The DFS data showed that fire claimed a total of 84 lives in 2025-26, 90 in 2024-25, and 77 in 2023-24. While 41 such deaths were reported in 2020-21, 2021-22 saw 55. However, the numbers rose again in 2022-23, when 95 people died in fire tragedies. The highest number of deaths due to fire was reported in 2019-20: the Anaj Mandi fire, one of the major fire incidents in Delhi that saw the loss of 44 lives, and the highest after 59 deaths in the Upahar fire tragedy in 1997.