Home / India News / Delhi sees moderate fog, minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius

Delhi sees moderate fog, minimum temperature settles at 8.9 degrees Celsius

Delhi witnessed moderate fog on Saturday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according IMD

New Delhi: Commuters ply on the road amid low visibility due to dense smog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Delhi witnessed moderate fog on Saturday morning while the minimum temperature settled at 8.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The visibility at Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, and Palam was 500 metres at 5:30 am, the IMD said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The relative humidity stood at 100 per cent at 8:30 am.

Train services were impacted due to fog with 14 Delhi-bound trains delayed, according to officials.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 315, in the 'very poor' category, at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read

Southwest Monsoon withdraws from India, four days after normal date

Indian, Japanese scientists discover 600 million-year-old ancient ocean

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

List of cancelled trains, 27 December: Heavy fog causes train cancellations

Delhi air quality 'severe' on Monday, expected to improve in next 2-3 days

Mahadev betting app case: ED names Chhattisgarh ex-CM Baghel in chargesheet

USTR Tai to visit New Delhi next week for US-India trade policy forum meet

Newly-formed Rajasthan govt transfers 72 IAS officers, 121 RAS officers

TMC leader Shankar Adhya arrested by ED in alleged ration scam case

Mumbai Crime Branch makes first arrest in Rs 15k cr Mahadev betting case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Delhi winterDense fogweather forecastsweather warningwinter

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story