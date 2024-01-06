Home / India News / TMC leader Shankar Adhya arrested by ED in alleged ration scam case

TMC leader Shankar Adhya arrested by ED in alleged ration scam case

Former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday midnight in connection with an alleged ration scam case

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2024 | 9:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday midnight in connection with an alleged ration scam case.

TMC leader Shankar Adhya was arrested by the ED after an extensive search of his premises in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district which comes a day after an ED team was attacked during raids in the case.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier on Thursday night, ED officials came under attack in the North 24 Parganas district while they were on their way to raid the homes of former Bongaon Municipality chairman Shankar Adhya and Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan in connection with the ration 'scam' case.

The Trinamool Congress leader's supporters started protesting outside the leader's residence while the raid was underway and later on a mob attacked ED officials and vandalized their cars, according to ED officials.

A member of the raiding ED team said, "Eight people came to the spot. We three moved from the incident spot ...they attacked us."

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress leaders said that the attack on the team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in West Bengal was an "effect of provocation".

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh alleged that the Central agency is working against the leader of his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"What happened in Sandeskhali was an effect of provocation. In West Bengal, central agencies and forces on the instructions of the BJP are going to the residence of one or the other TMC leader or workers to harass, spread negative statements and provoke people. We are receiving such allegations and that's what happened in Sandeshkhali yesterday," Ghosh said.

On Thursday night, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team was attacked and its vehicles damaged in Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal, when it tried to raid the residence of block-level leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in connection with an alleged ration scam case, an official of the agency said.

As per reports, the ED was conducting raids at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon and TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's house in connection with the alleged ration scam case.

Also Read

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

From Ghamandiya alliance to Manipur: Modi's top quotes from no-trust motion

Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on bail plea by Vijay Nair in Excise policy case

CBI flies FIR against suspended defence firm for duping bank of Rs 30 cr

CBI files 2 cases on Varun Industries in Rs 388 crore fraud in two banks

Mumbai Crime Branch makes first arrest in Rs 15k cr Mahadev betting case

Several museums in Mumbai receive e-mails threatening bomb blasts

All eyes on the Sun: Isro's Aditya-L1 set to enter final orbit today

ED team attacked in Bengal, BJP demands NIA probe; Governor summons DGP

Vibrant Gujarat summit: Seminars planned in Gandhinagar from Jan 10-12

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeAll India Trinamool CongressTMCEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jan 06 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story