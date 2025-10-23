Home / India News / China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from Nov 9

China Eastern Airlines to resume Shanghai-Delhi flights from Nov 9

Direct air connectivity between India, China will be restored after more than five years, starting October 26, with IndiGo resuming its flights connecting Kolkata and Guangzhou

Aeroplane
China Eastern Airlines will resume flights between Shanghai and Delhi from November 9 (Photo: Reuters)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China Eastern Airlines will resume flights between Shanghai and Delhi from November 9 with three weekly services. The airline will operate three weekly services -- on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays -- using an A330-200 aircraft, according to an official release.
 
Direct air connectivity between India and China is set to resume after more than five years, beginning October 26, when IndiGo will restart its services linking Kolkata and Guangzhou.
 
“The resumption of this service marks the full restoration of China Eastern Airlines' network in India, providing fresh momentum for people-to-people exchanges and economic and trade collaboration,” the release said on Thursday.
 
China Eastern expands presence in India
 
InterGlobe Air Transport, part of InterGlobe Enterprises, has served as the exclusive General Sales Agent (GSA) for China Eastern Airlines in India since 2002, the year the carrier became the first Chinese airline to launch direct flights between the two countries.
 
Direct services between India and China were operational until early 2020 but were suspended following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and remained halted amid the eastern Ladakh border stand-off.
 
On October 2, the civil aviation ministry announced that direct air services between the two nations would resume by the end of the month, following continued technical-level discussions between civil aviation authorities as part of wider efforts to normalise bilateral relations.
 
PM Modi’s visit to China
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently travelled to China for the first time in seven years to attend the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which also saw the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Asian leaders.
 
The visit followed Washington’s decision to impose a punitive 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over New Delhi’s continued imports of Russian oil -- a move that has accelerated India’s thawing relations with China.
 
Thaw in India-China relations
 
At the summit, PM Modi said that an atmosphere of peace and stability had been established along the Himalayan border, where Indian and Chinese troops clashed in 2020. He also noted that both sides had agreed on improved border management and that direct flights between the two nations, suspended since 2020, were being resumed.
 
China has meanwhile allowed Indian pilgrims to visit Buddhist sites in Tibet, and both countries have lifted reciprocal tourist visa restrictions. Beijing also agreed to ease export curbs on rare earths, fertilisers, and tunnel boring machines during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India in August.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Himalayan glacial lakes, water bodies expanded 9% over 14 years: Govt

LIVE news updates: Train services hit after IED blast damages track in Assam's Kokrajhar

JNU students' union elections on Nov 4; results to be declared on Nov 6

World Bank to release another $200 mn for Amaravati capital project by Dec

Prez Murmu unveils bust of ex-President KR Narayanan at Kerala Raj Bhavan

Topics :DelhiShanghaiflightsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story