Delhi shivers at 4.6°C; fog, cold wave grip north, rain alert for South

Winter conditions intensified across large parts of the country from January 10, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of cold wave, cold day and dense fog conditions in north and central India, alongside heavy rainfall and squally weather in southern coastal states.

In Delhi-NCR, cold wave and cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places, accompanied by moderate to dense fog during morning and late-night hours. The minimum temperature in the national capital dipped to 4.6 degrees Celsius, around 2.3 degrees below the seasonal average, intensifying the chill. Daytime temperatures are expected to remain subdued due to limited sunshine.

The IMD has placed Delhi under a yellow alert, cautioning residents about reduced visibility, cold and possible travel disruptions. Fog disrupts aviation; airlines issue travel advisories Large parts of the city woke up to dense fog combined with a layer of smog, raising concerns over visibility, particularly around the Delhi airport runway area. Dense fog across Delhi and several northern cities has forced airports to operate under CAT III conditions, increasing the risk of delays and cancellations. Airlines including Air India and IndiGo have issued advisories warning passengers of possible schedule changes due to fluctuating visibility. Carriers have urged travellers to check flight status before leaving for the airport, while offering options such as rescheduling or refunds in case of disruptions. Airport authorities said ground staff remain deployed across terminals to assist passengers, with operations expected to stabilise gradually as weather conditions improve.

Winter intensifies, mercury drops Across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar and parts of Madhya Pradesh, cold day conditions are likely at isolated places, with dense to very dense fog expected over Rajasthan. Visibility may drop sharply during early morning hours, prompting advisories for road, rail and air travel. In the Himalayan region, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are set to witness continued cold conditions, with ground frost expected at isolated places in Uttarakhand. Light snowfall and rain are likely over higher reaches, while lower hills may see light precipitation, further lowering temperatures across adjoining plains. Most of these regions remain under yellow alerts with potentially disruptive weather conditions.

Heavy rain warning for Tamil Nadu The IMD has issued an orange alert for these areas, warning of waterlogging, localised flooding and disruption to daily life. Coastal districts are also likely to experience squally weather, with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Rough sea warnings along southern coasts Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough over the southwest Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area, as well as along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea until conditions improve. In contrast, southern India is bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from January 10, driven by an active system over the Bay of Bengal.