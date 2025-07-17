Home / India News / Delhi to receive Rs 600 cr Central funds under special assistance scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the funds will be used to accelerate development projects across the city

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the funds will be used to accelerate development projects across the city. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Delhi will receive Rs 600 crore from the Central government under a special assistance scheme for Union Territories, said an official statement on Thursday. 
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the funds will be used to accelerate development projects across the city, including initiatives for traffic management, drainage, green energy and waste management. 
Gupta met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and briefed about the progress of various ongoing schemes and future requirements, and highlighted how effective transformations are taking place in the capital with the support of the Central government, the statement said. 
Sitharaman shared details about the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, under which the Delhi government will receive Rs 600 crore in special financial assistance by the end of this month, it quoted Gupta as saying.
The chief minister mentioned that a proposal for this allocation will soon be sent to the Ministry of Finance. 
Gupta said the Union Finance Minister assured full and continued support from the Centre towards the development of Delhi.
"Delhi is not just the capital of the country, but also the cultural, administrative and economic hub of India. Its planned development and good governance should serve as a model for all," she said, adding that the government is consistently working in this direction so that Delhi residents receive all the facilities they rightfully deserve. 
Expressing gratitude to the Union Finance Minister for her positive outlook and cooperative approach, Gupta said the people of Delhi are witnessing the direct benefits of the collaborative efforts between the Central and state governments. 
She assured that the SASCI scheme will be implemented effectively and that every effort will be made to transform Delhi into a world-class capital city. Senior officials from both the Finance Ministry and the Delhi government were present during the meeting. 
The chief minister also emphasised that this meeting was not only crucial for accelerating the development of Delhi but also a prime example of cooperative federalism in action. 
The SASCI scheme was launched in 2020-21 in response to the economic revival required after the Covid-19 pandemic. It aims to provide interest-free loans for 50 years to states and Union Territories to support capital expenditure. 
The scheme promotes infrastructure development, employment generation and sustainable growth, and enables states to become active partners in the nation's overall development by equipping them with financial resources, reforms and capital capabilities. 

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanRekha GuptaFinance ministerFinance Ministry

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

