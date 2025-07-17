Delhi women to get free bus travel via smart cards soon: CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that her government would soon provide free bus travel cards to all women of the city with an aim to empower them with mobility.
Saheli Smart Card, a personalised travel pass carrying the holder's name and photo, will facilitate free rides to women and transgender residents of Delhi aged 12 and above on all DTC and Cluster buses.
Laying the foundation stone for a fully automated vehicle testing station (ATS) at the DTC's Nand Nagri Depot, the chief minister said, "This is a symbol of a safer, more transparent, and women-friendly Delhi." "Along with technological upgrades like the ATS, we are also focused on empowering women with mobility. Soon, every woman in Delhi will have access to free bus travel through smart travel cards," she said.
The new testing facility, to be developed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, is aimed at enhancing road safety, transparency, and pollution control. Once commissioned, it is expected to digitally test 72,000 vehicles annually with no human intervention.
Delhi has only one operational ATS in Jhuljhuli with a limited capacity. The new facility will increase testing capacity significantly, especially benefiting commercial vehicle owners.
CM Gupta also announced the construction of another fully automated ATS at the DTC Tehkhand Depot in South-East Delhi.
Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said the initiative marks a major leap in Delhi's transport infrastructure and will help reduce long travel for vehicle owners seeking fitness certification.
"We are combining technological advancement with accessibility and affordability. These centres will not only make Delhi roads safer but also generate Rs 3 crore annually for DTC," he said.
Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led Delhi government of dismantling key welfare schemes under the pretext of fighting corruption.
The AAP's Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government was systematically shutting down pro-people initiatives like the Mohalla Clinics and the Pink Ticket scheme as part of its "anti-poor agenda".
