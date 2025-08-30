Saturday, August 30, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Three dead, two missing as cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K's Ramban

Three dead, two missing as cloudburst triggers flash floods in J&K's Ramban

Rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods

Jammu, landslide, floods

Representative Image: Reuters

Press Trust of India Ramban/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three people died while two others are missing after a cloudburst struck a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods in the mountainous Rajgarh, located about 25 kilometres from the district headquarters, early on Saturday morning, they said.

Rescuers have found the bodies of three people, including two women, who were washed away by the floods, officials said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

landslide, Uttarakhand landslide

Six dead, 11 missing as cloudbursts trigger landslides in Uttarakhand

CSR, Corporate Social Responsibility

Himachal directs companies to spend CSR funds within state: Minister

Landslide, Chamoli Landslide

Cloudbursts in Rudraprayag, Chamoli districts, several families trapped

Manoj Jarange Patil, Manoj Jarange

Maratha leader Jarange begins hunger strike in Mumbai for 10% quota

voting

Bihar poll panel issues notices to 300K electors over doubtful citizenship

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu landslide Floods in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon