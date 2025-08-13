Higher payouts to land owners: SC directs SIT probe against Noida officials

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered an SIT probe against Noida officials for allegedly colluding with builders to pay compensations to land owners beyond their entitlement.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi accepted the findings of the special investigation team (SIT) which found prima facie substance in the allegations.

The bench asked the recommendations of the SIT headed by senior IPS officer S B Shiradkar to be given to Uttar Pradesh chief secretary who was asked to place it before the council of ministers to consider converting Noida into a "metropolitan council".

Taking serious note of the SIT's findings, the top court constituted a fresh SIT comprising three senior IPS officers to assess the bank accounts and assets of erring Noida officials and other beneficiaries of the irregularities with the help of forensic auditors and experts from economic offence wings.

"DGP, UP shall constitute an SIT comprising three police officers of IPS cadre to investigate the issues as identified by the previous SIT..," the bench said. The top court on January 23 framed four issues to be investigated by the SIT(i) whether the quantum of compensation paid to the land owners was higher than they are entitled to in terms of the judgments passed by the courts from time to time; (ii) if so, who were the officers/officials responsible for such exorbitant payment; (iii) whether there was any collusion or connivance between the beneficiaries and officers/officials of NOIDA; and (iv) whether the overall functioning of Noida lacks transparency, fairness and commitment to the cause of public interest.

ALSO READ: SC says multiple documents for citizenship in Bihar SIR are voter-friendly On Wednesday, the bench directed the new SIT to immediately register preliminary enquiries and proceed to inquire into the points highlighted by the previous SIT on the issue of collusion or connivance between the beneficiaries and officials of Noida. "If the SIT, after preliminary enquiry, finds that a prima facie cognisable offense was committed, it shall register the case and proceed further in accordance with law," the top court said. In order to bring transparency and fairness in the investigation, the bench directed the chief secretary to post a chief vigilance officer preferably from an IPS cadre or on deputation from Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) within four two weeks.

It also directed the state government to set up a citizen advisory board in Noida immediately. "Similarly, the chief secretary should also put up the matter before competent authority and ensure that the citizen advisory board is constituted within four weeks," the bench said. The top court said the conclusion of the new SIT should be placed on record as a status report by its head, who should be an officer not below the rank of police commissioner. The top court further ordered to ensure no project was given effect to in Noida without having environmental impact assessment and approval of the report by the green bench of the Supreme Court.