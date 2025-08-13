Home / India News / Use of children in crimes calls for re-fixing age of juvenility: Delhi HC

Use of children in crimes calls for re-fixing age of juvenility: Delhi HC

Justice Girish Kathpalia made the observations while dismissing an anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of using a child in illicit liquor trafficking

Delhi High Court
The high court denied the relief to the accused, saying it had to be unearthed whether there was a wide network engaged in similar activities using children. (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said use of children by criminals to commit wide-ranging crimes had prompted the reconsideration of the juvenility age.

Justice Girish Kathpalia made the observations while dismissing an anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of using a child in illicit liquor trafficking.

The judge said far more serious than the illicit liquor trafficking was the child abuse in carrying out such crimes.

"Over a period of time, it is being observed that criminals use children to commit wide ranging crimes, involving not just liquor and drugs peddling but also arms/ammunition and even acts of extreme violence, which is leading the society to consider re-fixing the age of juvenility. In my view, far more serious than the illicit liquor trafficking is the child abuse in carrying out such crimes," the court noted.

In the case at hand, one Narender was booked on the directions of Juvenile Justice Board, when the juvenile in conflict with law was produced before it.

The board directed the FIR against the man primarily for the reason that the juvenile in conflict with law could not be the accused and the victim in the same FIR, the prosecution said.

The high court denied the relief to the accused, saying it had to be unearthed whether there was a wide network engaged in similar activities using children.

"Apart from the gravity of the offence, it is also the requirement of police to carry out custodial interrogation of the accused, which is significant. It is necessary to unearth if there was/is any other incident of similar nature involving the accused/applicant and any child. It also needs to be unearthed if there is a wide network engaged in similar activities using children. Therefore, I do not find it a fit case to grant anticipatory bail to the accused/applicant," the court said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Higher payouts to land owners: SC directs SIT probe against Noida officials

Karnataka Assembly passes bills to simplify real estate use for MSMEs

DJB okays decentralised sewage treatment plants to reduce Yamuna pollution

New three-judge SC bench to hear NCR stray dog case on August 14

SC says multiple documents for citizenship in Bihar SIR are voter-friendly

Topics :Delhi High CourtchildrencrimesIndia

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story