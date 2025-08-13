Use of children in crimes calls for re-fixing age of juvenility: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said use of children by criminals to commit wide-ranging crimes had prompted the reconsideration of the juvenility age.

Justice Girish Kathpalia made the observations while dismissing an anticipatory bail plea of a man accused of using a child in illicit liquor trafficking.

The judge said far more serious than the illicit liquor trafficking was the child abuse in carrying out such crimes.

"Over a period of time, it is being observed that criminals use children to commit wide ranging crimes, involving not just liquor and drugs peddling but also arms/ammunition and even acts of extreme violence, which is leading the society to consider re-fixing the age of juvenility. In my view, far more serious than the illicit liquor trafficking is the child abuse in carrying out such crimes," the court noted.