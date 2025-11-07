150 years of Vande Mataram: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Nov 7

Ahead of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on November 7, 2025, the Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory, warning commuters of major restrictions and diversions across central Delhi.

The Ministry of Culture is organising a large-scale cultural programme expected to draw around 11,000 invitees, arriving in nearly 1,000 cars and 300 buses, the advisory said.

Which roads will face diversions or restrictions?

Traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed on the following routes:

BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, MG Marg, IP Marg, and Vikas Marg

No traffic will be permitted on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road

Additional restrictions may extend to:

Shanti Van Crossing → Rajghat → Bhairon Marg (both carriageways of MG Marg)

Under Geeta Colony Flyover → IP Flyover → Saleem Garh Bypass (both carriageways)

W Point → Delhi Gate (both carriageways)

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Delhi Gate → Rajghat JLN Marg (both carriageways)

Rajghat → Kishan Ghat / Power House Road

ITO → Yamuna Bridge (IP Marg and Vikas Marg, both carriageways)

Timings to avoid

Commuters have been advised to avoid BSZ Marg, IP Marg, Vikas Marg, JLN Marg, MG Marg/Ring Road, and Saleem Garh Bypass between 5:00 am and 2:00 pm on November 7, 2025, to prevent congestion and delays.

No-parking zones Parking will be strictly prohibited on: Velodrome Road, Secretariat Road

IP Marg

BSZ Marg

Vikas Marg (ITO → Yamuna Bridge)

JLN Marg (Delhi Gate → Rajghat)

MG Marg/Ring Road (Shanti Van → Bhairon Marg Crossing)

Saleem Garh Bypass, and Power House Road (both carriageways) Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed and prosecuted as per law, the Delhi Police said. General instructions for commuters Motorists are urged to remain patient, follow directions from police personnel, and cooperate with officers stationed at intersections. For real-time traffic updates and assistance, commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police via: