150 years of Vande Mataram: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Nov 7

Delhi Traffic Police has announced diversions, parking bans, and restricted routes from 5 am to 2 pm on Friday for the 150th anniversary celebration of Vande Mataram at Indira Gandhi Stadium

Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:59 AM IST
Ahead of the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on November 7, 2025, the Delhi Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory, warning commuters of major restrictions and diversions across central Delhi.
 
The Ministry of Culture is organising a large-scale cultural programme expected to draw around 11,000 invitees, arriving in nearly 1,000 cars and 300 buses, the advisory said.

Which roads will face diversions or restrictions? 

Traffic diversions and restrictions may be imposed on the following routes:
  • BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, MG Marg, IP Marg, and Vikas Marg
  • No traffic will be permitted on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road

Additional restrictions may extend to:

  • Shanti Van Crossing → Rajghat → Bhairon Marg (both carriageways of MG Marg)
  • Under Geeta Colony Flyover → IP Flyover → Saleem Garh Bypass (both carriageways)
  • W Point → Delhi Gate (both carriageways)
  • Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Delhi Gate → Rajghat JLN Marg (both carriageways)
  • Rajghat → Kishan Ghat / Power House Road
  • ITO → Yamuna Bridge (IP Marg and Vikas Marg, both carriageways)

Timings to avoid

 
Commuters have been advised to avoid BSZ Marg, IP Marg, Vikas Marg, JLN Marg, MG Marg/Ring Road, and Saleem Garh Bypass between 5:00 am and 2:00 pm on November 7, 2025, to prevent congestion and delays.

No-parking zones

 
Parking will be strictly prohibited on:
  • Velodrome Road, Secretariat Road
  • IP Marg
  • BSZ Marg
  • Vikas Marg (ITO → Yamuna Bridge)
  • JLN Marg (Delhi Gate → Rajghat)
  • MG Marg/Ring Road (Shanti Van → Bhairon Marg Crossing)
  • Saleem Garh Bypass, and Power House Road (both carriageways)
 
Vehicles parked in these areas will be towed and prosecuted as per law, the Delhi Police said.

General instructions for commuters

 
Motorists are urged to remain patient, follow directions from police personnel, and cooperate with officers stationed at intersections.
 
For real-time traffic updates and assistance, commuters can contact Delhi Traffic Police via:
  • Website: traffic.delhipolice.gov.in
  • Facebook: facebook.com/dtptraffic
  • X: x.com/dtptraffic
  • Instagram: instagram.com/dtptraffic
  • WhatsApp: 8750871493
  • Helplines: 1095 / 011-25844444

PM Modi to launch year-long Vande Mataram celebrations

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the national song Vande Mataram at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday. He will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp to mark the occasion.
 
The year-long commemoration, from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, celebrates the enduring legacy of Vande Mataram, composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji on Akshaya Navami (November 7, 1875). The song inspired India’s freedom movement and continues to symbolise unity and national pride.
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:50 AM IST

