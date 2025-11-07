150 years of Vande Mataram: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for Nov 7

Which roads will face diversions or restrictions?
- BSZ Marg, JLN Marg, MG Marg, IP Marg, and Vikas Marg
- No traffic will be permitted on Secretariat Road and Velodrome Road
Additional restrictions may extend to:
- Shanti Van Crossing → Rajghat → Bhairon Marg (both carriageways of MG Marg)
- Under Geeta Colony Flyover → IP Flyover → Saleem Garh Bypass (both carriageways)
- W Point → Delhi Gate (both carriageways)
- Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Delhi Gate → Rajghat JLN Marg (both carriageways)
- Rajghat → Kishan Ghat / Power House Road
- ITO → Yamuna Bridge (IP Marg and Vikas Marg, both carriageways)
Timings to avoid
No-parking zones
- Velodrome Road, Secretariat Road
- IP Marg
- BSZ Marg
- Vikas Marg (ITO → Yamuna Bridge)
- JLN Marg (Delhi Gate → Rajghat)
- MG Marg/Ring Road (Shanti Van → Bhairon Marg Crossing)
- Saleem Garh Bypass, and Power House Road (both carriageways)
General instructions for commuters
- Website: traffic.delhipolice.gov.in
- Facebook: facebook.com/dtptraffic
- X: x.com/dtptraffic
- Instagram: instagram.com/dtptraffic
- WhatsApp: 8750871493
- Helplines: 1095 / 011-25844444
PM Modi to launch year-long Vande Mataram celebrations
