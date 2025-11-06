Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi to launch 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram on Friday

PM Modi to launch 150th anniversary celebrations of Vande Mataram on Friday

The prime minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song,

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Friday and also release a commemorative stamp and coin.

The programme will mark the formal launch of the year-long nationwide commemoration -- from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026 -- celebrating 150 years of the timeless composition that inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the National Song, "Vande Mataram", at around 9:30 am on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

 

The prime minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion, it added.

"The celebrations will witness Mass Singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at around 9:50 AM across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme," the statement said.

Also Read

PM Modi

Assam gears up for high-profile visits by PM Modi, Shah in next 45 days

pm modi, women's world cup

PM Modi meets women's cricket team, engages in candid conversation

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Modi correcting all structural deficiencies: Chandrababu Naidu in London

Indian womens cricket team (Image: X/@ANI)

PM Modi meets, congratulates Indian women's cricket team on World Cup win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 13 (Photo: Reuters)

Are US-India relations back to the future?

The year marks 150 years since "Vande Mataram" was composed.

"Vande Mataram" was written by Bankimchandra Chatterji during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Navami, which was on November 7 in 1875.

"Vande Mataram" first appeared in the literary journal, "Bangadarshan", as part of Chatterji's novel, "Anandamath".

The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPL 2018, Suresh Raina, Dhoni

ED attaches ₹11 cr assets of Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan in betting case

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis orders probe into ₹300 crore land deal linked to Ajit Pawar's son

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Brazilian model reacts after Rahul Gandhi's Haryana election fraud claim

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Case against real estate developer for ₹100 cr housing fraud in Mumbai

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi pollution today: AQI remains 'poor' despite anti-smog measures

Topics : Narendra Modi India News Vande Mataram

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon