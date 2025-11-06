Home / India News / PM Narendra Modi to launch four Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday

The new Vande Bharat trains will connect Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, cutting travel time and boosting regional connectivity

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat train will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travel time. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:04 PM IST
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday from Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday.
 
Which routes will the new Vande Bharat trains cover?
 
The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes.
 
“By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country,” the PMO said in its statement.
 
How will the Banaras–Khajuraho route benefit passengers?
 
The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.
 
“The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho,” the PMO said.
 
What are the details of the Lucknow–Saharanpur service?
 
The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat train will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travel time.
 
The route will benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.
 
How will Punjab and Delhi be connected faster?
 
The Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat will be the fastest train on this route, completing the journey in 6 hours and 40 minutes. The train will strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala.
 
What impact will the Ernakulam–Bengaluru train have?
 
The Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by more than two hours, completing the journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes.
 
The government expects it to promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, boosting regional growth and collaboration.

Topics :Narendra ModiVande Bharat ExpressIndian Railways

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

