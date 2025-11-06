PM Narendra Modi to launch four Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will flag off four new Vande Bharat Express trains on Saturday from Varanasi, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Thursday.

Which routes will the new Vande Bharat trains cover?

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru routes.

“By significantly reducing travel time between major destinations, these trains will enhance regional mobility, promote tourism, and support economic activity across the country,” the PMO said in its statement.

How will the Banaras–Khajuraho route benefit passengers?

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat will establish direct connectivity on this route and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.

“The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will connect some of India’s most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho. This link will not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho,” the PMO said. What are the details of the Lucknow–Saharanpur service? The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat train will cover the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly one hour of travel time. The route will benefit passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.