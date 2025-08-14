Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

79th Independence Day: When and where to watch the parade, PM Modi's speech

The celebrations will highlight the nation's steady rise as a prosperous, secure, and confident India, and reaffirm its resolve to move forward on the path of progress

Red Fort, Independence Day

The Independence Day 2025 parade and PM Modi’s speech will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan. (File Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi. The event will commence with the unfurling of national flag and an address by the PM.
 
In line with this year’s theme, ‘Naya Bharat’, the celebrations will highlight the nation’s steady rise as a prosperous, secure, and confident India, and reaffirm its resolve to move forward on the path of progress.

When and where to watch?

The Independence Day 2025 parade and PM Modi’s speech will be broadcasted live on Doordarshan. The event will also be streamed live on the Press Information Bureau’s (PIB's) YouTube channel and on X.
 
 
The Prime Minister’s Office will also broadcast the PM's speech on its official YouTube channel. Live streaming will also be available on ddnews.gov.in, pmindia.gov.in, and the National Informatics Centre’s Independence Day portal.

79th Independence Day celebrations

According to a PIB release, this year's coordinating service for the Independence Day celebrations is the Indian Air Force (IAF). The PM will be assisted by Flying Officer Rashika Sharma in hoisting the Tricolour. The hoisting will be synchronised with the 21-gun salute, followed by a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Air Force band will play the National Anthem during the hoisting of the National Flag. For the first time, 11 Agniveer Vayu musicians will be part of the band which will be playing the National Anthem. 

Shortly after the flag hoisting, two Mi-17 IAF helicopters will shower flower petals, one bearing the national flag and the other a flag depicting Operation Sindoor. In celebration of the operation’s success, the view cutter at Gyanpath will feature its logo, with floral decorations themed accordingly. Invitation cards also carry the Operation Sindoor logo along with a watermark of the Chenab Bridge, symbolising the rise of Naya Bharat.
 
Around 5,000 special guests have been invited to witness the celebrations at Red Fort this year. Over 1,500 people from various States/Union Territories dressed in traditional attire have also been invited to witness the grand ceremony.

Increased public convenience

To ensure greater public convenience, the government has introduced several measures, including early metro services in Delhi-NCR on all lines, provision of cloakrooms, and the setup of help desks. 
Cloakrooms: 25 cloakrooms were set up at 12 locations for the first time on Independence Day
Metro services: Metro trains will start at 4 am across Delhi-NCR on August 15 to help people reach the venue
Help desks: 190 volunteers will assist visitors, along with police. Volunteers can be spotted on the way to the Red Fort
Wheelchair assistance: National Cadet Corps will help visitors needing wheelchairs at metro stations and parking areas
Parking: An extra parking area for 250 cars is available

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

