Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for road closures on I-Day. Details

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Traffic Police has said that key roads would be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 15, and only labelled vehicles will be permitted on the routes

Delhi Traffic Police released a list of roads that would be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am on August 15
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the convenience of invitees and security reasons.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions shall be imposed at and around the Red Fort on August 15, 2024.
 

Independence Day 2024: Traffic restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police released a list of roads that would be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, and said that only labelled vehicles will be permitted. The following roads would be closed for general traffic:

1. Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail.
2. Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail.
3. SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

4. Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort.
5. Nishad Raj Marg from Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.
6. Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg.
7. Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT.
8. Outer ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover i.e. Salimgarh Bypass.

Traffic advisory: Avoid these routes between 4 am and 10 am on Aug 15

Vehicles without parking permits for Independence Day celebrations should avoid the following areas: C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, JL Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmiri Gate, and Outer Ring Road from Nizamuddin Khatta to ISBT Kashmiri Gate via the Salimgarh bypass.

The Delhi Traffic Police further said that clear and informative signage will be placed at key traffic junctions to guide vehicles heading to the Red Fort.
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

