Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for road closures on I-Day. Details

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for the convenience of invitees and security reasons.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Traffic Police said traffic restrictions shall be imposed at and around the Red Fort on August 15, 2024.



Independence Day 2024: Traffic restrictions

The Delhi Traffic Police released a list of roads that would be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, and said that only labelled vehicles will be permitted. The following roads would be closed for general traffic: