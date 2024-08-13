IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, orange alert for Kerala amid heavy rain

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast additional rainfall in Delhi-NCR today. The weather forecast for the national capital indicates a predominantly cloudy sky with light rain and thunderstorms. A ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for the next three days. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the weather department has issued an 'orange alert' for Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand, expecting heavy rain throughout the day.

IMD weather update: Northwest India The IMD said that light to moderate rainfall is expected to be fairly widespread to widespread across the Western Himalayan Region, and scattered to fairly widespread over the plains of northwest India throughout the week.



Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan from August 12 to August 18; in East Rajasthan and Haryana from August 12 to August 16; in Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad from August 14 to August 16; and in Punjab on August 14.

IMD weather 2024: West, Central India

Light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur over West and Central India for most of the week. The IMD said, “Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh on August 12 and August 13; east Madhya Pradesh between August 12 and August 14.”

IMD weather update 2024: East, Northeast India

The IMD notified that isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during August 12–August 15; Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during August 12–August 17; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during August 12–August 14; Gangetic West Bengal during August 14–August 18; Jharkhand, Odisha during August 12–August 16; Bihar during August 12–August 18.

IMD weather forecast for South Peninsular India

The IMD forecasted that South Peninsular India is expected to experience scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall through August 19. It also predicted heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Kerala, and Lakshadweep up to August 16.