Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning; temperature fluctuations to continue

Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog on Friday, marking yet another day of fluctuating weather conditions in the capital. Residents have been experiencing a mix of warm and cold spells, with temperatures varying significantly throughout the day. However, a slight rise in temperature is expected later, offering some relief from the early morning chill.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 24 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are likely to persist throughout the day, influencing the overall weather pattern.This January has been particularly unusual for Delhi, with a combination of unexpectedly high temperatures, dense fog, and deteriorating air quality. These conditions have impacted daily life, including travel, due to poor visibility.The IMD has forecast that foggy conditions and intermittent rainfall may continue till February 7, owing to the influence of a fresh western disturbance. The temperatures in the capital are expected to fluctuate between 9 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This shift is expected to bring some relief from the unusually warm temperatures recorded in January.Additionally, the IMD has predicted that the Western Himalayan region may experience rainfall between February 8 and February 11. This system could potentially influence Delhi's weather as well, leading to a further drop in temperatures.Delhi’s air quality, which has remained in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories for several weeks, has now improved to the ‘moderate’ category for the first time this month.On Saturday, February 8, Delhi is expected to witness light fog in the morning, followed by pleasant weather throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 25 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent unpredictability in temperatures.