Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning; temperature fluctuations to continue

Delhi wakes up to a foggy morning; temperature fluctuations to continue

This January has been particularly unusual for Delhi, with a combination of unexpectedly high temperatures, dense fog, and deteriorating air quality

Winter, Fog, Jammu Winter, Jammu Fog
Residents have been experiencing a mix of warm and cold spells, with temperatures varying significantly. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 8:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi woke up to a thin layer of fog on Friday, marking yet another day of fluctuating weather conditions in the capital. Residents have been experiencing a mix of warm and cold spells, with temperatures varying significantly throughout the day. However, a slight rise in temperature is expected later, offering some relief from the early morning chill. 

Delhi weather today

  According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 24 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds are likely to persist throughout the day, influencing the overall weather pattern.  This January has been particularly unusual for Delhi, with a combination of unexpectedly high temperatures, dense fog, and deteriorating air quality. These conditions have impacted daily life, including travel, due to poor visibility.

  IMD’s weather forecast

The IMD has forecast that foggy conditions and intermittent rainfall may continue till February 7, owing to the influence of a fresh western disturbance. The temperatures in the capital are expected to fluctuate between 9 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius over the next few days. This shift is expected to bring some relief from the unusually warm temperatures recorded in January.  Additionally, the IMD has predicted that the Western Himalayan region may experience rainfall between February 8 and February 11. This system could potentially influence Delhi's weather as well, leading to a further drop in temperatures.

  Air quality sees improvement

Delhi’s air quality, which has remained in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ categories for several weeks, has now improved to the ‘moderate’ category for the first time this month.

  Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

  On Saturday, February 8, Delhi is expected to witness light fog in the morning, followed by pleasant weather throughout the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 25 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent unpredictability in temperatures.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J-K HC to hear case challenging LG's power to nominate MLAs on March 20

Isro's EOS-06 satellite captures Phytoplankton growth on global scale

Indians received 72% of all H-1B visas issued from Oct 2022-Sept 2023: Govt

Court to pronounce judgement against Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case today

Earth sets another heat record in January, expectations of cooler 2025

Topics :Delhi weatherDelhi winterFogDense fogIMD weather forecastIMDwinter

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story