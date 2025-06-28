ED attaches Mahira Group assets worth ₹557 cr in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth approximately Rs 557.43 crore in connection with a money laundering case against the Mahira Infratech Pvt Ltd (formerly M/s Sai Aina Farms Pvt Ltd) M/s Mahira Buildtech Pvt Ltd, and M/s Czar Buildwell Pvt Ltd.

According to an official release, the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of 2002 attached assets, including seven immovable properties, comprising around 35 acres of residential and commercial land, located in Gurugram's Sector 68, 63A, 103, 104, 92, 88B, and 95. Additionally, Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) amounting to around Rs 97 lakh, belonging to various companies, have also been attached.

The ED initiated the probe based on FIRs filed by Gurugram Police against Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd. and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to cheating and forgery . As per the release, the companies allegedly submitted forged documents, including fake bank guarantees, to obtain licenses for internal and external development works connected to affordable housing projects in Sectors 68, 103, and 104 of Gurugram. Over Rs 616 crore was collected from nearly 3,700 homebuyers, but the promised homes were not delivered, and the funds were allegedly misappropriated. The ED investigation revealed that the company siphoned off funds by inflating construction costs through fake invoices issued by associated entities. The money was diverted for personal gains by the company's directors and promoters, and sums from home buyers were transferred as loans to other group entities, which remain unpaid for years.

On February 15, 2024, and March 26, 2025, the ED had attached properties worth Rs 81.07 crore linked to M/s Sai Aaina Farms Pvt. Ltd., M/s Mahira Buildtech Pvt. Ltd., M/s D S Home Construction Pvt. Ltd., Sikandar Singh, Dharam Singh Chhoker (ex-MLA), Vikas Chhoker, and related companies involved in the case. Sikandar Singh, a promoter of the Mahira Group, was arrested on April 30, 2024. A prosecution complaint has been filed, and the Special Court in Gurugram has taken cognisance of the same. Another key accused, Dharam Singh Chhoker, who had evaded arrest for over a year despite six non-bailable warrants, was arrested on May 5. Vikas Chhoker remains absconding, and a proclamation has been issued against him by the Special Court in Gurugram.